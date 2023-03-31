Kelsea Ballerini – If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)

Multiple Grammy nominee and Country Music Association award winner Kelsea Ballerini knows how to mix up styles, be it music or fashion. For the plucky “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too),” the East Tennessee songwriter again taps director Patrick Tracy for a stylized clip that takes the mandolin’n’dobro-threaded recording to a group of gossipy girlfriends in a classic ‘60s/’70s cul-de-sac community.

Evoking the Harry Styles/Florence Pugh “Don’t Worry Darling” with bright pastel vintage fashions mixed with modern day Versace and Chanel coupled with midcentury modern homes, Ballerini swings from charming young wife next door to murderess with a comedic swing that recalls Lucille Ball in all her glory or the Chicks in their full romping “Goodbye Earl.” Cupcakes, carving knives, Clorox, cops, and cocktail dresses, as well as squad cars, sunhats, rose by the pool, tea parties, flower beds, push mowers and a nosy neighbor define the feel-good clip created with the director behind “Half of My Hometown,” which won the CMA award for Video of the Year.

“I wanted something that had a real look and feel to it,” Ballerini explains. “But it needed to be fun… and funny. I wanted something that made people laugh and clink their glasses, because when I wrote this, I wanted ‘If You Go Down’ to be a song that was a reason to turn up the dial.”

#kelseaballerini