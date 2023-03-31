Katie Boeck – Calico (Lonely Love)

Singer/songwriter and actor (Wendla in The Broadway revival of “Spring Awakening”) Katie Boeck has released her third single “Calico (Lonely Love)” today.

A “jazz-folk feel that we can find with Joni Mitchell” (-Americana UK) it expresses how lonely and isolated we can feel in such a hyperconnected world –dm’s, texts, stories, no one just picks up the phone anymore. “This became my personal anthem of freedom and empowerment when I finally came to the realization that my worth didn’t come from being chosen or seen, but from choosing and seeing myself,” says Katie.

#katieboeck