Spacey Jane Add More North American Festival Dates

Spacey Jane have announced another North American festival date, playing Lollapalooza this August. That will be the second festival spot for the summer with the band gearing up for Shaky Knees in May. Spacey Jane have earned a reputation for having one of the best live shows back in their homeland of Australia and US audiences are again about to see what all the fuss is about.

On that note, the band have also dropped a live video of fan favorite “Hardlight.”

Taken during a sold-out hometown show at RAC Arena in Perth, the live video is the accompaniment to the audio version which features on the deluxe edition of their ARIA #1 album Here Comes Everybody via AWAL.

World Tour Dates

US Tour Dates

May 4 – Hell Stage at The Masquerade, Atlanta, GA

May 5 – Shaky Knees, Atlanta, GA

August 3-6 – Lollapalooza, Chicago, IL

Australia & Asia

May 20 – BASSINTHEGRASS, Darwin NT

May 24 – Uni Hall, Wollongong, NSW – SOLD OUT

May 25 – Drifters Wharf, Gosford, NSW – SOLD OUT

May 26 – NEX, Newcastle, NSW – SOLD OUT

May 28 – Miami Marketta, QLD – SOLD OUT

May 29 – Miami Marketta, QLD – SOLD OUT

May 31 – GT Western, Rockhampton, QLD

June 1 – Harrup Park, Mackay, QLD

June 3 – The Warehouse, Townsville, QLD – SOLD OUT

June 4 – Gilligans, Cairns, QLD – SOLD OUT

June 7 – Venue 114, Sunshine Coast, QLD – SOLD OUT

8-12 June – Dream Machine, Bali, Indonesia

