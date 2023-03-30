Spacey Jane Add More North American Festival Dates

Spacey Jane have announced another North American festival date, playing Lollapalooza this August. That will be the second festival spot for the summer with the band gearing up for Shaky Knees in May. Spacey Jane have earned a reputation for having one of the best live shows back in their homeland of Australia and US audiences are again about to see what all the fuss is about.
On that note, the band have also dropped a live video of fan favorite “Hardlight.”
Taken during a sold-out hometown show at RAC Arena in Perth, the live video is the accompaniment to the audio version which features on the deluxe edition of their ARIA #1 album Here Comes Everybody via AWAL.
World Tour Dates
US Tour Dates
May 4 – Hell Stage at The Masquerade, Atlanta, GA
May 5 – Shaky Knees, Atlanta, GA
August 3-6 – Lollapalooza, Chicago, IL
Australia & Asia
May 20 – BASSINTHEGRASS, Darwin NT
May 24 – Uni Hall, Wollongong, NSW – SOLD OUT
May 25 – Drifters Wharf, Gosford, NSW – SOLD OUT
May 26 – NEX, Newcastle, NSW – SOLD OUT
May 28 – Miami Marketta, QLD – SOLD OUT
May 29 – Miami Marketta, QLD – SOLD OUT
May 31 – GT Western, Rockhampton, QLD
June 1 – Harrup Park, Mackay, QLD
June 3 – The Warehouse, Townsville, QLD – SOLD OUT
June 4 – Gilligans, Cairns, QLD – SOLD OUT
June 7 – Venue 114, Sunshine Coast, QLD – SOLD OUT
8-12 June – Dream Machine, Bali, Indonesia
