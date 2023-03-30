Megafauna – Sometimes Island

Austin’s Megafauna are pleased to share their new single and its accompanying video “Sometimes Island.”

The video was directed by Vanessa Pla, who says, “Dani’s song made me dream of all things Fellini, Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend and Alice in Wonderland. I knew we wanted to shoot on 16mm and kept imagining Dani inside a tiny box singing to her other self on a sailboat. And we let our world expand into new places.”

On the song Megafauna’s Dani Neff adds:

“The song came into being while Will, Winston and I were living together early in the pandemic. Winston was playing us lots of bossa nova artists like Astrud Gilberto and Antonio Carlos Jobim, and they heavily influenced the tune. I talked to our friend about filming the video on his sailboat and he mentioned that we’d be sailing near ‘Sometimes Island,’ a land mass in Lake Travis that is sometimes visible, depending on water levels. I thought it was a cool name for a song about love fading in and out of view.”

“Sometimes Island” is the latest track to be released from Megafauna’s full-length album Olympico out April 28.

Megafauna Tour Dates

03.30 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

04.28 – Lexington, TX @ MoCo Festival

05.06 – Austin, TX @ Sagebrush (album release show)

05.13 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

