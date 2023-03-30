Lolita – Chi-Chi Suelta

Lolita releases new music video for her latest single “Chi-Chi Suelta,” which has been creating a buzz with her audience since its release in December of 2022.

With over 140k streams on Spotify alone Chi-Chi Suelta is close to passing Lolita’s highest streamed song “Toda Mi Gente (Remix) ft. Big Samir” of The Reminders. “Chi-Chi Suelta,” is Lolita’s second collaboration with altr., a creative agency out of Denver, Colorado that she first worked with in Fort Collins during the 5314Music Video Experiment last year. “I was impressed with altr.’s vision and professionalism when we worked on the music video for La Más Chingona ft. 2MX2. We pulled that off in just a weekend, that includes choosing a song, brainstorming ideas, planning, filming, and editing. I wanted to see what we could do with more time and resources,” says Lolita “Most of my music videos have been animations, for Chi-Chi Suelta I wanted to capture the energy of girls night out while being my vibrant colorful self on camera, and I think we’ve done just that. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.” Directed by Jordan Altergott, the video showcases stunning visuals that perfectly complement the song’s fresh energetic sound. From the colorful attire to the dynamic camera work and sweet juicy visuals, every element of the video is designed to captivate viewers and make them move to the beat. With its bouncy rhythm and infectious chorus.

