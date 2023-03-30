JISOO – Flower “꽃

Today, JISOO, of history-making group BLACKPINK, makes her solo debut with first single album [ME]. via YG Entertainment / Interscope Records. The two-song set, which contains the hotly anticipated lead single “꽃(FLOWER),” amassed more than 500,000 global pre-orders within two days.

Despite being in the midst of a world tour with BLACKPINK, JISOO and her team at YG Entertainment have pulled out all the stops to make the arrival of [ME] an event. The same goes for the dreamy lead single “꽃(FLOWER).” “You can look forward to JISOO’s new musical color that she hasn’t shown before,” a YG representative says.

#blackpinkofficial