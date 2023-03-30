Gayle – Everybody Hates Me

GRAMMY® Award-nominated, 18-year-old singer-songwriter GAYLE is fresh off the release of her new song “everybody hates me.” The punk-influenced rock song sees GAYLE turning negative comments into a source of empowerment, and is now joined by an official music video that highlights her vulnerable message with contrasting carefree energy.

GAYLE’s 15-date run as a special guest on Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour continues through August 5th and 9th dates at Inglewood, CA’s SoFi Stadium. What’s already gearing up to be a stacked year will also find GAYLE joining P!NK on her European Summer Carnival tour. Visit here for more info.

