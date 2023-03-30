Frontiers Music Srl is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of the new studio album from dark metallers FALSE MEMORIES, ‘Hybrid Ego System’ on June 9th.

The first single from the album, “Rising Tide” is out today!

Hybrid Ego System follows the band’s last release, ‘The Last Night Of Fall’, which was composed by guitarist/producer Francesco Savino (Demons Down, T3NORS) and vocalist Rossella Moscatello. The duo also oversaw the creation of the new album, with drummer Emanuele Cossu, guitarist Moreno Palmisano, and new bassist Davide Tavecchia rounding out the line-up.

