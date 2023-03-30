Buzzy Lee – Internal Affairs

Acclaimed Los Angeles musician Sasha Spielberg – who records under the moniker Buzzy Lee – has released a retro-infused music video for her newest single, “When Can I.”

The track perfectly encapsulates the feeling of wondering and second guessing at the start of a budding relationship. The video, directed by Charlotte Benbeniste, features Sasha pining for an unnamed lover on an old-school carousel that never seems to stop. Her second album, Internal Affairs, is out today, Friday March 31st, via Future Classic.

#buzzytunes