Bloody Civilian, the Nigerian singer/producer/storyteller who hit a worldwide nerve with her fierce debut single + video, “How To Kill A Man,” strikes back with “I Don’t Like You,” her brand new single available today via Def Jam Recordings/0207 Def Jam UK.

An upbeat, fiercely energetic Afro/pop anthem, “I Don’t Like You” will be included on ANGER MANAGEMENT, Bloody Civilian’s upcoming EP, set for release in May, and also containing “How To Kill A Man.”

