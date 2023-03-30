Be Your Own PET – Hand Grenade

On the heels of playing to packed rooms and enthusiastic audiences at SXSW, Nashville’s Be Your Own Pet have dropped a new single, “Hand Grenade,” via Third Man Records.

The song marks their first new music since the release of their Get Damaged EP (XL Recordings) in 2008 and was written and recorded by the three founding members Jemina Pearl Abegg (vox), Jonas Stein (guitar), Nathan Vasquez (bass), and longtime drummer John Eatherly. Picking up right where they left off and clocking in at just over 3 minutes, “Hand Grenade” is an exuberant return and leaves no question they are the same band that Pitchfork called “vibrantly charismatic” and Rolling Stone labeled “charmingly raw.”

“‘Hand Grenade’ started out as a threat to the people who harmed me, that I will make them suffer as I have suffered,” explains Jemina Pearl. “But the song grew like a mirror to my own grief process, through anger, denial, sorrow. In the end I gain my power back not through violence, but through self acceptance and rejection of the labels others might put on me. I define myself, no one else.”

In true DIY fashion, Be Your Own Pet shot a video for the song in Jemina’s basement using an iPhone.

Tour Dates

5/5 – Shaky Knees Music Festival – Atlanta, GA

6/3 – Primavera Sound – Barcelona

6/6 – Moth Club – London

6/10 – Primaveral Sound – Madrid

#byopband