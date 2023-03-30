Alex Lahey – They Wouldn’t Let Me In

Today, Alex Lahey presents her new single/video, “They Wouldn’t Let Me In,” from her forthcoming album, The Answer Is Always Yes, out May 19th on Liberation.
“They Wouldn’t Let Me In” is Lahey’s first song to mine the depths of her queer teenage years. Where Lahey’s beloved debut I Love You Like A Brother and its 2019 follow-up The Best of Luck Club took their focus through the lens of relationships, The Answer Is Always Yes sees Lahey analyzing her otherness through different lenses, from its isolating effect to the surrealism and humor it instills. The “They Wouldn’t Let Me In” video, co-directed by Lahey and Claire Giuffre, is a lighthearted accompaniment to the reflective track. Lahey draws out the absurdity, assuming the role of a furniture salesperson and leading a humorous countdown: “I couldn’t get into the threesome, the foursome, the fivesome, the sixsome.”
“After watching the brilliant tv series ‘Heartstopper,’ I spent a lot of time thinking about my own experiences growing up as a queer teenager,” Lahey says. “Although I was extremely lucky that the majority of my experience was filled with joy, acceptance and love, it wasn’t always smooth sailing. This song is inspired by those tougher moments – not being allowed to attend my high school girlfriend’s school formal, being excluded from conventional romantic rites of passage, moments of isolation and feeling like I couldn’t relate to anyone around me. ‘They Wouldn’t Let Me In’ is by far the most direct song I’ve ever written about this time.”
Alex Lahey Tour Dates:
Fri. May 19 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
Sat. May 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
Sun. May 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
Tue. May 23 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
Wed. May 24 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lous
Fri. May 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Sat. May 27 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
Tue. May 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street entry
Wed. May 31 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas
Fri. June 2 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
Sat. June 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls
Sun. June 4 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
Tue. June 6 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
Wed. June 7 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right
Fri. June 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
Sun. June 11 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
Mon. June 12 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
Tue. June 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory
Thu. June 15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs
Fri. June 16 – Austin, TX @ Parish
Sat. June 17 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
Tue. June 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
Wed. June 21 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
