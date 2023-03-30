Alex Lahey – They Wouldn’t Let Me In

Today, Alex Lahey presents her new single/video, “They Wouldn’t Let Me In,” from her forthcoming album, The Answer Is Always Yes, out May 19th on Liberation.

“They Wouldn’t Let Me In” is Lahey’s first song to mine the depths of her queer teenage years. Where Lahey’s beloved debut I Love You Like A Brother and its 2019 follow-up The Best of Luck Club took their focus through the lens of relationships, The Answer Is Always Yes sees Lahey analyzing her otherness through different lenses, from its isolating effect to the surrealism and humor it instills. The “They Wouldn’t Let Me In” video, co-directed by Lahey and Claire Giuffre, is a lighthearted accompaniment to the reflective track. Lahey draws out the absurdity, assuming the role of a furniture salesperson and leading a humorous countdown: “I couldn’t get into the threesome, the foursome, the fivesome, the sixsome.”

“After watching the brilliant tv series ‘Heartstopper,’ I spent a lot of time thinking about my own experiences growing up as a queer teenager,” Lahey says. “Although I was extremely lucky that the majority of my experience was filled with joy, acceptance and love, it wasn’t always smooth sailing. This song is inspired by those tougher moments – not being allowed to attend my high school girlfriend’s school formal, being excluded from conventional romantic rites of passage, moments of isolation and feeling like I couldn’t relate to anyone around me. ‘They Wouldn’t Let Me In’ is by far the most direct song I’ve ever written about this time.”

Alex Lahey Tour Dates:

Fri. May 19 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Sat. May 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Sun. May 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

Tue. May 23 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

Wed. May 24 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lous

Fri. May 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Sat. May 27 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

Tue. May 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street entry

Wed. May 31 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

Fri. June 2 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

Sat. June 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahalls

Sun. June 4 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

Tue. June 6 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

Wed. June 7 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Fri. June 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

Sun. June 11 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

Mon. June 12 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Tue. June 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory

Thu. June 15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

Fri. June 16 – Austin, TX @ Parish

Sat. June 17 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

Tue. June 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

Wed. June 21 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

