The Meffs – Dead In the City

British political punk duo The Meffs have released their new music video for “Dead In The City”.

The track is taken from the band’s latest EP ‘Broken Britain Pt. 2’. Produced by legendary punk rocker and songwriter Frank Turner, the EP is the follow-up to their December 2022 drop ‘Broken Britain Pt. 1’. Both EPs were released via Bottles To The Ground, Fat Mike of NOFX’s new label imprint of Fat Wreck Chords. Speaking on the inspiration behind “Dead In The City”, The Meffs commented:

“Sitting in the Commons, laughing in our faces; think it’s a joke – fuck their pompous airs and graces. An ode to the UK government, and politicians across the world.”

Upcoming Dates:

April 7-9 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Punk Festival UK

April 21 – Sheffield UK @ Corporation w/ Barstool Preachers

Broken Britain UK Tour:

May 6 – Bury St Edmunds UK @ Hunter Club

May 8 – Brighton UK @ Prince Albert

May 9 – Cardiff UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

May 11 – Glasgow UK @ King Tut’s

May 12 – Newcastle UK @ Zerox

May 13 – Blackpool UK @ Bootleg Social

May 14 – Manchester UK @ Star and Garter

May 16 – Norwich UK @ Waterfront Studio

May 17 – Birmingham UK @ Asylum

May 18 – London, UK @ Old Blue Last

Download Festival:

June 11 – Donnington UK

