The Manic Boys and Girls Club Self-Titled Album

Today, Toronto, ON-based duo The Manic Boys And Girls Club announce their self-titled EP due out July 13. Alongside the announcement, the band shares a brand new taste of the project with single and video “We’ll Be Fine” out everywhere now. The track explores the process of forgiving oneself for past mistakes and wasted time and offers a much-needed sense of hope. Next month, the band will kick off a string of shows throughout the spring and summer, beginning in Toronto, ON at The Baby G on April 21. On July 13, the band will hold an exclusive stripped down EP release show at The Bitter End on July 13.

The rising Toronto duo, made up of siblings Bela and Fernando Ferreira, was born out of a desire to escape from the mundane, and instead, form a refuge for misfits. After being raised strict Catholics and shipped off to Portugal to live with their grandmother–a former nun–the siblings decided to run the other way, and refuse to become submissive and apathetic. Enter: The Manic Boys And Girls Club and their forthcoming self-titled EP.

The band offers a new track today from the project, “We’ll Be Fine.”

The song offers a sense of hope and encourages forgiveness for past mistakes and wasted time. Explaining how the song came about, Fernando explains, “We all live with the mistakes we’ve made. Maybe the tattoo you regret, the relationship you should have never been in, the words you should have said, what you should have not said, or maybe the time we’ve wasted.”

He continues,”‘We’ll Be Fine’ is about letting go of all of those things. I really believe that even when nothing around us makes sense, and as much of a mess as life may seem at times, for whatever reason, we are exactly where we are meant to be. There is a plan for us all.”The accompanying cinematic music video, directed by Ernie Vasquez, follows a man who decides to walk away from his mundane life in search of something greater. Unbound to a nine to five, he attempts to truly discover freedom and independence. Fernando says, “We wanted this video to illustrate the freedom of letting go of these things that haunt us as we grow.”

The Manic Boys And Girls Club Live

Spring/Summer 2023

Apr. 21 – Toronto, ON, CA – The Baby G

Apr. 28 – Peterborough, ON, CA – The Historic Red Dog

Apr. 29 – Kingston ON, CA – The Mansion

May 14 – Toronto, ON, CA – TBA

Jun. 8 – New York, NY – Pianos

Jun. 10 – Providence, RI – Waterplace Park

Jul. 13 – New York, NY – The Bitter End

