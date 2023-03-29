Stella Rose – Eyes of Glass

Today, NYC-based singer, poet, and musician Stella Rose announces her forthcoming debut LP, Eyes Of Glass, due May 19 via KRO Records.

To coincide with the LP announcement, today, she shares her first single of 2023, “Faithful,” alongside an accompanying music video directed by Ben Howley.

Stella Rose met producer Yves Rothman in November of 2020, and after being introduced to her lo-fi voicenote poetry, Yves spent two weeks in the studio with Stella Rose, crafting the recordings seen on her upcoming record. During a time where things remain uncertain outside the studio, the stars aligned.

#stellarose_gahan