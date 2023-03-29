Spill Tab – Window

spill tab shares a new single and visualiser ‘Window’ today, and announces her new EP due this May via Arista Records.

With the upcoming EP, spill tab is set to further her status as one of alt-pop’s most innovative and fearless new names. The moniker of Claire – spill tab is a singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer who launched her musical career with her distinctive brand of bedroom-pop – meshing disparate feelings, sounds, tones, and textures and lyrics in both English and French. Where previous cut ‘CRÈME BRÛLÉE!’ saw her idiosyncratic, chaotic alt-pop mastery take centre stage, ‘Window’ arrives as a counterbalance – coalescing in a textural indie rock burner. spill tab explains; “I was listening to a lot of Talking Heads around the time we started this song, so I think a bit of that influence is for sure in there. Mostly my producers Wyatt, Austin and I just had a good time crafting something that felt dynamic and ever changing. I love the idea of someone scrolling through the song and wondering how these different vibes exist together.”

spill tab supporting Sabrina Carpenter:

March 30 | Denver CO | Mission Ballroom

April 01 | Salt Late City UT | The Union Event Center

April 02 | Garden City ID | Revolution Concert House

April 05 | Calgary Canada | Grey Eagle Event Centre

April 06 | Edmonton Canada | Union Hall

April 08 | Vancouver Canada | PNE Forum

April 10 | Portland OR | McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

April 11 | Seattle WA | The Showbox

April 14 | San Fran CA | The Warfield

April 15 | San Fran CA | The Warfield

April 16 | Wheatland CA | Hard Rock Live

April 19 | San Diego, CA | Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

April 20 | Los Angeles CA | Greek Theatre

spill tab festival appearances:

May 14 | Salt Lake City, UT | Kilby Court Block Party

July 22 | Seattle, WA | Capitol Hill Block Party

August 06 | St Charles, IA | Hinterland Festival

#spilltab

Related Images: