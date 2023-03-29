Scowl – Psychic Dance Routine

Just nine days away from their highly-anticipated EP, Psychic Dance Routine (Flatspot Records), Scowl share the title-track in what marks one the band’ most vulnerable and pivotal songs yet. On “Psychic Dance Routine”, Scowl emphasize their capability of writing a striking indie-alternative song filled with breathy vocals, lush melodies, and a fundamental introspective for the entire EP. There’s an innate sense of cool to the track, channeling acts like Sonic Youth and Hole, as vocalist Kat Moss grapples with identity-driven lyrics over vitalizing guitar lines.

On writing “Psychic Dance Routine”, Kat stated:

“My perspective of being consumed as the version of myself that is “performing” has shifted dramatically, while simultaneously grappling the experience of being a feminine artist in a world that doesn’t always take you seriously.

I made an effort to change perspectives back and forth lyrically because I felt that would have the most impact with the message I was trying convey. ‘She’ll never be your animal, she’s got her own personal hell.”’ In its simplest form I’m explaining that nobody can corner me into their perception of who I am and that I’ve got my own shit to deal with. By using ‘She’ I’m making it clear that I’m also speaking about a feminine experience. ‘Can’t handle your control, think of the love I’d give.’ is me begging the listener to relinquish the grip they have on me and questioning if they’ll allow me to be the earnest and vulnerable person I truly am.”

