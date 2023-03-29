NOIA – Reveal Yourself

Brooklyn via Barcelona experimental Spanish pop artist NOIA (alias for composer and engineer Gisela Fullà-Silvestre) shares her glistening final single “reveal yourself”, ahead of her anticipated debut LP release, gisela, this Friday, March 31 on Cascine.

On the song, Gisela shares: “’reveal Yourself’ is an ode to domestic love during covid quarantines. About finding moments of euphoria and warmth even if you look like a mess and you haven’t left the house in days. It’s also a song about healing and finding solace through love. Learning how to love parts of myself through receiving love from someone and being gentle to yourself.”

