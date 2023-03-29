Hot Milk – A Call To The Void

Hot Milk have announced their debut album A CALL TO THE VOID set for release 25th August 2023 on Music For Nations.

Highlighting today’s announcement is the release of lead single “HORROR SHOW” and it’s official music video.

Speaking on the band’s new single, Han Mee shares

“To those on the outside of the lives that we lead, we may look odd, scary and different,,, so what? In their eyes we may be damned, lost, rebellious, and less than. This song accepts that difference, embraces it and shoves it back in their faces. Built to be obnoxious and written to be purposely aggressive, Horror show combines our loves of drum n bass n dirty riffs. fuck it, where are who are like it or lump it.”

28 May 2023 – Adjacent Festival, Atlantic City US

09 June 2023 – Download Festival, Donington UK

30 June 2023 – Rock Werchter, Werchter Belgium

01 July 2023 – Main Square, Arras France

07 July 2023 – TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow UK

25 August 2023 – Leeds Festival, Leeds UK

27 August 2023 – Reading Festival, Reading UK

