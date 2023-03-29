GG Magree – Turn Me On

Continuing her string of rock and pop-punk hybrid releases, Australian musician GG Magree returns to Monstercat uncaged today (March 29th) with her electrifying guitar-smashing single, “Turn Me On.”

The record blends 90s rock style and modern pop-punk with thrashing drums, haunting guitar bass, and GG’s sultry vocals – the perfect ingredients for an intoxicating anthem. An unapologetically authentic force in the scene, the lyrics are a tribute to the raw emotions stirred while facing an unhealthy but addictive relationship. This year, GG has been bringing her genre-defying stylings to the stage across North America, including Ultra Music Festival last weekend, and has more performances to announce. GG Magree shares, “I can admit that I’m drawn to wanting what I can’t have and the idea of love upside down. “Turn Me On” is about being the most attracted to someone when they don’t want you. Toxic? Maybe.”

#ggmagree