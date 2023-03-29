Annie Blackman – Bug

Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Annie Blackman recently announced her forthcoming EP Bug, out on April 28th via Father/Daughter Records, and today she shares the record’s title track.

For Annie Blackman, the idea of the bug represents “a play within a play within a scene.” “I’m not your girlfriend/But I’m a lot of little things,” she sings on the title track, channeling the observational power of Katy Kirby and the plaintive, fairytale fantasies of early Taylor Swift. It adds up to something that’s as transportive as anything Blackman has ever written, the experience of captured memories at their richest and most alive.

#annie_blackman