Anna Smyrk – Cortisol and Blue Light

After kicking off 2023 with two singles and festival performances across Victoria, Anna Smyrk is lifting the veil on a playful video for her latest single ‘The Runner’. This visual accompanies the announcement of Anna’s upcoming EP ‘Cortisol and Blue Light’, out via MGM on Thursday 27 April.

Recorded in Nashville with award-winning producers Jake Finch and Collin Pastore (Lucy Dacus), this EP is set to be celebrated in style by Anna and her all star-band of Alex Burkoy (Tinpan Orange), Holly Thomas (Quivers, Husky, Freya Josephine Hollick) and Loz Irwin Ray (Belly Savalas) will grace the stage at Workers Club on Friday 28 April.

Created by cinematographer Nayomi Pattuwage at Heaps Stoked Productions, this clip is a fun personification of Anna’s fiery lyrics through the story of an escapologist – “We played with the concept of constriction and the art of escape; Anna became our representation of Houdini’s Vanishing Elephant. She was up for anything during filming and really trusted the process, considering that we tied her to a chair the second she walked on set!” – Nayomi Pattuwage. Capturing the excitement of the collaborative single, “This video was super fun to make. A lot of thought went into the planning, but on the day of the shoot, we really gave ourselves permission not to take it all too seriously. The song is kind of cheeky and we wanted to capture that vibe. There were so many takes we had to cut because one or all of us cracked up” – says Anna.

UPCOMING SHOWS:

Saturday 1 April – Supporting Birds of Tokyo

Sip & Savour Lake Macquarie

Speers Point, Lake Macquarie NSW

Friday 28 April Workers Club, Melbourne

Friday 5 May Ipswich Civic Centre, Ipswich QLD

German Tour – May – June 2023

Friday 19 May – Volksbad, Madgeburg

Saturday 20 May – Savoy, Bordesholm

Monday 22 May – Tonfink, Lübeck

Tuesday 23 May – Kaufbar, Braunschweig

Wednesday 24 May – nFilou, Steinhude

Thursday 25 May – Deichdiele, Hamburg

Friday 26 May – Lagerhalle, Osnabrück

Saturday 27 May – Jazz Lev, Leverkusen

Tuesday 30 May – Alte Utting, Munich

Wednesday 31 May – Alte Brauerei, Annaberg

Thursday 1 June – Mora Bar, Dresden

Friday 2 June – Bahnhof Open Air, Kötzting

Saturday 3 June – Hafen 2, Offenbach

Sunday 4 June – Haus Am See, Nuremberg

Monday 5 June – Live Club, Bamberg

