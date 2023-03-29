Angèle Announces Headlining North American Tour

Belgian pop star Angèle has today shared the new music video for her single “Le Temps fera les choses” watch here – taken from her latest album Nonante-Cinq La Suite. Angèle will soon be headlining a North American tour.

“Le Temps fera les choses” is a delicate, swirling pop track detailing the healing properties of time, with a stunning choreographed video from dancer and multi-disciplinary artist Mehdi Kerkouche.

Speaking further about the new video, which was inspired when she saw Kerkouche’s choreographic piece PORTRAIT, Angèle says “There are those moments in life when time stands still, when you are surprised to feel an emotion you didn’t see coming. When I went to see PORTRAIT at the theatre, I started to cry seeing one of the duets; Amy and Lisa, two women of different generations dancing freely. There were multiple interpretations jostling in my head, we could see two women from the same family, like a grandmother and her granddaughter, or one and the same woman at two different times of her life. These stories resonated with what I wanted to tell by putting the song LE TEMPS FERA LES CHOSES in pictures.

A song that discusses this notion of time passing, that appeases, that heals, but also that divides. It also refers to the family, to the bonds that are both unbreakable and so fragile, to the misunderstandings that can happen in love or the generational conflicts that would oppose, for example, grandparents and their grandchildren.

I am excited to keep exploring this feeling of dancing without being a dancer, the freedom it provides to not follow the codes because you don’t even know them, to express myself through an art other than music or singing, and to let go for a few minutes. For the first time in a long time, I chose to go on a less comfortable ground, less mastered, on my own choice, and that gave me this rather new and pleasant sensation of lightness.”

Angèle headlining dates:

Thu 4.6 – Vancouver, CAN @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sat 4.8 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

Wed 4.12 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

Fri 4.14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

Wed 4.19 – Los Angeles, CA @ NOVO

Fri 4.21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

Thu 4.27 – Quebec, CAN @ Centre Videotron

Sat 4.29 – Montréal, CAN @ Centre Bell (SOLD OUT)

Sun 4.30 – Montréal, CAN @ Centre Bell

Thu 5.4 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Fri 5.5 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 (SOLD OUT)

Sat 5.6 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Tue 5.23 – London, UK @ OVO Wembley Arena

