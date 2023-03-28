The Watson Twins – Holler

Acclaimed duo The Watson Twins announce the June 23rd release of their long-awaited album HOLLER (Bloodshot Records).

On the album, the dynamic singer/songwriter sisters Chandra and Leigh Watson team up with Grammy-nominated producer Butch Walker to deliver a collection of country-infused, telecaster-twanged tunes that highlight the twin’s songwriting prowess and vocal synergy. For an early look, check out the creative and fun video for “The Palace” with a cameo by Somebody, Somewhere’s Bridget Everett.

The Watson Twins US Tour Dates

April 18 – Mobile, LA – Saenger Theater*

April 19 – Macon, GA – Capitol Theater*

April 21 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theater*

April 22 – Chattanooga, TN – Walker Theater*

May 9 – Washington, DC – Union Stage^

May 11 – Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall^

May 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Bowl^

May 13 – Somerville, MA – Crystal Ballroom^

September 23 – Franklin, TN – Pilgrimage Music Festival

*with The Lone Bellow

^with The Heartless Bastards

#thewatsontwins

Related Images: