Rina Sawayama: Hold The Girl Reloaded North American Tour

Rina Sawayama, who made her film debut as the lead female role in John Wick: Chapter 4 over the weekend, is back to announce a new string of tour dates in North America. The Hold The Girl: Reloaded tour includes festival stops at Governor’s Ball, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza and follows the John Wick: Chapter 4 LA, NY and UK premieres.

The tour follows the release of her latest album, Hold The Girl, a sold-out UK and Ireland run, which included a performance at O2 Brixton, and a 13-show run in the United States at the end of last year, playing two nights at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner in New York City and two nights at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Her new album Hold The Girl see’s Rina once again juxtapose intimate storytelling with arena-sized songs creating another ambitious and original album to excite fans and critics alike. Written and recorded over the last ​​year and a half, Rina teamed up with long-term collaborators Clarence Clarity and Lauren Aquilina as well as enlisting help from the likes of the legendary Paul Epworth (Adele, Florence & the Machine), Stuart Price (Dua Lipa, The Killers, Madonna) and Marcus Andersson (Demi Lovato, Ashnikko) for their magic touch. The product of Rina and these collective minds coming together is an album that melds influences from across the pop spectrum and is a bold and honest statement of Rina’s personal evolution; coming to terms with her own past and the jubilation of turning to the future.

Upcoming Live Dates

6/9 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

6/10 – Queens, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

6/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

8/4 – Montréal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

8/6 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/9 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY*+

9/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series≠+

9/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

9/26 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium≠+

9/28 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre≠+

10/6 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary≠+

10/9 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues New Orleans≠+

#rinasonline