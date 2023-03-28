Draag – Demonbird

Today, LA electro-shoegaze quintet Draag drops a new cathartic single & video, “Demonbird” ahead of the band’s debut album Dark Fire Heresy out April 28.

‘Demonbird’ was a major breakthrough in my personal journey unpacking spiritual abuse in my past. Becoming the Demonbird character in the video was a way for me to find some sort of justice for the women who were silenced and discarded in the purity culture of my particular religious upbringing…It’s a relief that it doesn’t have the same power over me anymore.”

– Jessica Huang

2023 US Tour Dates:

April 8: Joshua Tree, CA @ TBD*

April 9: Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge*

April 12: Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast*

April 15: Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle*

April 18: Toronto, ON @ The Drake*

April 19: Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz*

April 22: Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)*

April 23: Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy*

April 24: Washington, D.C. @ Pie Shop*

April 25: Durham, NC @ The Pinhook*

June 17: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo (Album Release Show)

*with Cryogeyser

