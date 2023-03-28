Bunny Michael – Crystal Children

Today, Bunny Michael (they/them) shares a radically experimental new single & video “Crystal Children”, following the announcement of their new EP, Angels Everywhere with the revealing title-track.

The EP is out in full on April 21, 2023.

Of the track, Bunny offers: “With industrial drums, drone synths and pizzicato strings as a backdrop for Bunny’s defiant lyrical call for freedom in the face of societal mind control- ‘Crystal Children’ is an anthem for a generation that’s reprogramming their vision of the future. Bruno Coviello’s (Light Asylum) production is like a sonic collage of 90s rave nostalgia, dystopian feels and psychedelic optimism.”

#bunnymichael