Boygenius North American Summer Tour

Today, acclaimed trio boygenius have unveiled plans for a summer North American headline tour. In between their dates headlining Re:Set Concert Series in June, the band will set off on a run of their own with support from Carly Rae Jepsen, Broken Social Scene, Bartees Strange, Claud and Illuminati Hotties. Their first live performance has also been announced for April 12 at The Fox Theater ahead of their appearance at Coachella Music and Arts Festival. The beloved band will make stops in Phoenix, Toronto, Vancouver, Boise and more before rounding out this leg with a performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. Public onsale is Friday, March 31 at 12pm local time. See all dates below.

boygenius announced their long awaited debut album, the record, in January and made global headlines with their Nirvana-nodding cover of February’s Rolling Stone magazine. boygenius will perform at this year’s Coachella Music Festival on Saturday, April 15th and Saturday, April 22nd in addition to headlining the inaugural Re:Set Concert Series with stops in Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and more.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

April 12 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

April 15 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music & Arts Festival

April 22 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music & Arts Festival

June 2 – San Diego, CA – Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium !

June 3 – Los Angeles, CA – Brookside at the Rosebowl !

June 4 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater at Stanford !

June 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre *

June 8 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall *

June 9 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theater Grounds !

June 10 – New Orleans, LA – City Park !

June 11 – Atlanta, GA – Central Park !

June 13 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena *

June 14 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

June 16 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion !

June 17 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium !

June 18 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs !

June 20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE +

June 21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^+

June 23 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live! Festival !

June 24 – Chicago, IL – Riis Park !

June 25 – Nashville, TN – Centennial Park !

July 28 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheater % =

July 29 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre % =

July 30 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater % =

August 1 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater =

August 2 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden =

August 3 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square =

August 5 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre =

! Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange

* Support from Bartees Strange

^ Support from Broken Social Scene

% Support from Carly Rae Jepsen

+ Support from Claud

= Support from Illuminati Hotties

EUROPEAN DATES

August 11 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival

August 12 – Gothenburg, SE – Way Out West

August 13 – Copenhagen, DK – KB Hallen &

August 15 – Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall &

August 16 – Cologne, DE – Palladium &

August 18 – Hasselt, BE – Pukkelpop Festival

August 19 – Biddinghuizen, NL – Lowlands Festival

August 20 – London, UK – Gunnersbury Park & ~

August 22 – Halifax, UK – Piece Hall ~ *SOLD OUT*

August 23 – Halifax, UK – Piece Hall ~

August 24 – Kingston Upon Thames, UK – Banquet Records Outstore at PRYZM Kingston *SOLD OUT*

August 25 – Saint-Cloud, FR – Rock en Seine

August 27 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Connect Festival

& Support from MUNA

~ Support from Ethel Cain

