Hand Habits – Sugar The Bruise

Hand Habits, the project of Los Angeles-based musician Meg Duffy (they/them), announces a new collection of songs titled Sugar The Bruise, out June 16th via Fat Possum, and shares a lyric video for its lead single “Something Wrong.”

“For Sugar the Bruise, I had no plan other than to let my mind go blank, and lean into the playful side of things,” Duffy explains. “To laugh a little, to lighten up, to shift the focus off of my own experience a bit.”

Additionally, Hand Habits has announced a west coast North America summer tour that includes shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco. They will also be playing a previously announced show with Tegan & Sara in the spring as well as festival plays at Hipnic and Pop Montreal.

Tour Dates:

5/3 – Solvang, CA @ Solvang Festival Theater *

5/19-21: Big Sur, CA @ Hipnic – SOLD OUT

6/15 – Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint ^

6/17 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^

6/18 – Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt ^

6/20 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern ^

6/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ^

6/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Barnsdall Gallery Theatre

9/30 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Rialto (Pop Montreal)

* w/ Tegan & Sara

^ w/ Gregory Uhlmann

