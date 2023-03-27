Dakota Jones – Misbehave Me

Funk 4-piece from Brooklyn, Dakota Jones invite you to their interstellar pool party with new single ‘Misbehave Me’, out now.

Once again, Dakota Jones showcase their capability of expertly delivering slinky funk with a generous dash of soul on their latest release. Diving into this smooth mix, ‘Misbehave Me’ is an alluringly sensuous single, tipping over into ecstasy with a sultry rhythm and lustful lyrics – “Legs so long, make your knees go weak / Thighs so thick, make you miss your seat.” Imagine a classic soul single blasted into the stratosphere and landing in a world of otherworldly passion and freedom… ‘Misbehave Me’ soundtracking your arrival.

“You’ve just touched down on another planet far, far away, and you exit the ship – a stranger in a strange and glorious land. ‘Misbehave Me’ is the song that plays as the door glides open, and you begin this moment of self-discovery and exploration in a world beyond your wildest imagination.” – Dakota Jones.

And be sure to check out the vibrant music video, featuring the ever-charismatic lead vocalist Tristan Carter-Jones guiding the viewer in grooving along with the single’s irresistible beat, while kitted out in a gloriously colourful wardrobe. Across a number of retro settings, including an old school American diner and arcade, her charm and power are unmatched as she is joined by the band for the full Dakota Jones experience.

“To me, this song is about that newfound feeling of true self-expression, and sexual freedom. We wanted the video to represent that feeling of sultry play, the true joy that you can only find within yourself.” – Tristan Carter-Jones.

