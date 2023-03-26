Sir Chloe – Salivate

Sir Chloe—the project of vocalist, songwriter and guitarist Dana Foote—shares a new track, “Salivate.” The track is taken from Sir Chloe’s debut album, I Am The Dog, slated for release May 19 via Atlantic Records.
“Shame is the hot anvil that bends desire into dark and twisted shapes,” Foote says about the track.
Additionally, Sir Chloe will embark on I Am The Tour later this year, a run of headline dates in North America and Europe, as well as previously confirmed support for a coheadline tour with Phoenix and Beck, which will also feature support from Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood and Jenny Lewis.
SIR CHLOE LIVE
May 18—New York, NY—Racket
May 24—Dublin, IR— The Academy, Green Room
May 25—Belfast, UK—Limelight 2
May 27—Leeds, UK—Live At Leeds Festival
May 30—Nottingham, UK—Rescue Rooms
June 1—Manchester, UK—Band On The Wall
June 2—London, UK—Heaven
June 3—Brighton, UK—Patterns
June 5—Bristol, UK—Thekla
June 6—Birmingham, UK—O2 Institute 2
June 7—Glasgow, UK—SGW Galvanizers
June 9—Antwerp, BE—Trix
June 10—Hilvarenbeek, NL—Best Kept Secret Festival
June 13—Paris, FR— Le Trabendo
June 14—Frankfurt, DE—Brotfabrik
June 15—Cologne, DE—Luxor
June 16—Berlin, DE—Frannz
June 17—Linz, AT—Lido Sounds Festival
June 20—Stockholm, SE—Hus 7
June 21— Oslo, NO—Parkteateret
June 22—Copenhagen, DK—Lille Vega
June 24—Prague, CZ— Metronome
June 25—Warsaw, PL—Niebo
June 26—Budapest, HU—Akvarium Klub
June 28—Lucerne, CH— Schuur Lucerne
June 29—Milan, IT—Legends
July 2—Arras, FR—Main Square Festival
July 30—Vancouver, BC—Cobalt
August 1—Seattle, WA—Seattle Climate Pledge Arena*
August 2—Portland, OR—Hawthorne Theater
August 3—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater*
August 5—Concord, CA—Concord Pavilion*
August 7 —Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum*
August 8—San Diego, CA—Viejas*
August 10—Santa Fe, NM—Meow Wolf
August 11—Phoenix, AZ—Footprint Center*
August 12—Las Vegas, NV—Michelob Ultra Arena*
August 14—Salt Lake City, UT—Soundwell
August 15—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks*
August 18—Rogers, AR—Walmart Amp*
August 19—Oklahoma City, OK—Beer City Music Hall
August 20—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Pavilion*
August 21—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion*
August 22—Austin, TX—Moody Center*
August 24—Des Moines, IA—Wooly’s
August 25—Lawrence, KS—Bottleneck
August 26—Minneapolis, MN—7th St Entry
August 29—Indianapolis, IN—HIFI
August 30—Columbus, OH—The Basement
August 31—Chicago, IL—Huntington Bank Pavilion*
September 2—Detroit, MI—Pine Knob Music Theater*
September 3—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage*
September 4—Montreal, QC—L’Escogiffe Bar
September 5—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall*
September 6—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall*
September 7—Albany, NY—Empire Underground
September 8—Philadelphia, PA—Mann Music Center*
September 9—Pittsburgh, PA—Thunderbird Cafe
September 10—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion*
* with Phoenix & Beck
