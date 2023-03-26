Paris Paloma – Labour

Surrey-based singer-songwriter Paris Paloma releases her new single “labour” via Nettwerk. A wild, stirring yet self-contained anthem, “labour” tells the story of a woman railing against the inequity of labour within heteronormative relationships. With her usual poetic lyricism and beautiful approach to melody, Paris manages to express a familiar, feminine rage through this folky, dark pop offering. Listen to the goosebump-inducing battle cry.

The viral single has received a rapturous response from fans, with previews of the song on TikTok garnering hundreds of thousands of views. The attention spurs from the powerful message behind the track. “‘labour’ takes us inside a relationship where the speaker’s self-worth is once again reduced, like many people who find themselves in draining relationships with undeserving people. Taking on all the emotional labour – because we accept the love we think we deserve. But it is a breaking point… it is the first time the speaker acknowledges the toxicity of these dynamics, and the song is about the escape from that relationship,” Paloma exclaims.

