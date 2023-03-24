MAY-A – Your Funeral

Acclaimed pop singer-songwriter MAY-A has shared her joyfully sardonic new single, “Your Funeral,” which is joined by an official music video.

“‘Your Funeral’ is about seeking out the things you know are bad for you because you’re a little bit of a sadist,” says MAY-A. “It’s playing devil’s advocate. It’s a self-deprecating, slightly satirical comment on not being able to accept the love people want to give you. Hurting people by leaving because you’re terrified of them leaving first. The bridge is the core of the song in my eyes. It all feels like a bit of a joke until you get to the middle eight, where it strips down and the bullshit is cut for a second, acknowledging that ‘If you really think that we’re suitable, then that’s your funeral.’”

