Lola Brooke ft Latto, Yung Miami – Don’t Play With It (Remix)

Today, the new face of New York, Lola Brooke arrives with a must-hear official remix to her breakout single “Don’t Play With It” featuring Yung Miami and Latto. The latest music release from the Brooklyn-born rising rap phenom adds a glaring flare to the astronomically-rising native single featuring Billy B. The ‘Don’t Play With It’ movement increases considerably with today’s fresh new offering coinciding with an official music video available to experience via Arista Records/Team Eighty Productions.

Lola taps Yung Miami and Latto for a new rendition of the lethal hit as each of the all-star artists creates an irresistible, synergetic energy that brings the essence of the New York-flavored track to new horizons. The Dizzy Banko-produced track has remained to be the soundtrack to the masses within the past year and has justly placed Lola Brooke in the conversation as one of the best new artists to watch on a global scale.

