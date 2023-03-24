Liyah Katana – STR8

19-year-old Toronto-born R&B singer and songwriter Liyah Katana unveils a brand new single and music video entitled “STR8” via Nycesound/ARTium Records/Def Jam Recordings.

“STR8” channels the sultry spirit of R&B with a fresh twist courtesy of Liyah’s show-stopping vocal range and singular sonic sensibility. On the track, her vocals practically curl around a slick beat, melting into a magnetic hook. As she confesses “falling out of love with the things you’ve done,” a string crescendo only amplifies the emotional punch. In the accompanying visual, she decamps to a stylish modern lakeside retreat. With candles lit, she overlooks the water joined by a violinist as she processes the aftermath of a breakup and, ultimately, moves on with her head held high.

The song only paves the way for her debut EP 8—coming soon.

