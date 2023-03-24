Heartworms – A Comforting Notion

South London auteur Heartworms has today shared her debut EP A Comforting Notion via Speedy Wunderground, alongside a Gilbert Trejo directed video for blistering EP cut “24 Hours”.

Speaking about “24 Hours” and its accompanying video, Heartworms says: “‘24 Hours’ is about general struggles of teenage growth, secondary school and moments of regret. I wanted the video to be in a school, which was a clear vision I had before the EP was officially recorded with Dan [Carey]. Gilbert instantly clicked with the idea I had, we both are on the same level in vision and expectations, the same as Dan and I.”

She continues: “Gilbert and I came into contact with each other through Instagram by following me and buying a t-shirt, which led to us talking about working with each other and making a music video. Gilbert, with kindness and vision for Heartworms, just wanted to help create something special. The way he works in favour of the artist, he doesn’t want to take over, he wants to bring to life the small spark that starts in the soul of the artist. He’s a genius.”

Gilbert adds: “Working with Heartworms has been incredibly natural. Being so singular in her vision and having such a strong voice, she knows exactly what she wants and has the strength as a performer to do anything. This video is one of those rare occasions where everyone came together to shoot exactly what was in our heads from the very beginning.”

