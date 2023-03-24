Catie Turner – Comedy & Tragedy: The Tour

Catie Turner

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Catie Turner has shared her latest deeply introspective, upbeat pop record, “Hyperfixations,” releasing alongside an official music video.

“‘Hyperfixations,’ for me, is a normal therapy session,” says Catie. “Semi-concerning lyrics, but with a beat that says, ‘Hey, she’s kind of doing something!’ It’s about living inside my head to the point it affects my ability to love and to perceive love; it affects my ability to perceive life. I really hope you enjoy it, whether as a down-to-enjoy-some-chaos type of person or a fellow neurodivergent over-thinker.”

“Hyperfixations” marks the first chapter of Catie’s ambitious new project, Comedy & Tragedy, a two-part collection of songs and visuals to be released throughout 2023. Comedy & Tragedy: Act 1 and Comedy & Tragedy: Act 2 will showcase Turner’s gift for intensely personal songcraft while simultaneously flexing her sonic versatility with a newfound creative edge. At the heart of the project is Catie’s belief in the dichotomy of drama – that truth cannot exist without both comedy and tragedy. Along with “Hyperfixations,” this week saw Turner lifting the curtain on Comedy & Tragedy: The Musical: The Series, with the release of the first two episodes.

Catie will celebrate her new music and more with her biggest US live run thus far. Comedy & Tragedy: The Headline Tour gets underway June 3 at Dallas, TX’s Deep Ellum Art Company with stops at New York’s Mercury Lounge and Los Angeles’ Troubadour.

Comedy & Tragedy Tour

JUNE

3 – Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Company

4 – Austin, TX – The Ballroom

7 – Atlanta, GA – Vinyl

8 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

10 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

13 – Philadelphia, PA – World Café Live

14 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

17 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

20 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

21 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

23 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall

24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

27 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

28 – San Francisco, CA – Brick & Mortar Music Hall

#hashtagcatie

