Saint Agnes – Bloodsuckers

Ferocious four-piece Saint Agnes return with new album Bloodsuckers, set for release on July 21 via Spinefarm.

Today, they have unveiled the video for the album’s raw title track.

Hailing from the UK, Saint Agnes are all about honest lyrics and intense vocal performances, plus rage-fueled music intended to give a voice to those closer to the fringe than the center. With its violent riffs, venomous vocals, and punk attitude, the title track single serves as a no-holds-barred introduction to the Bloodsuckers album.

Vocalist Kitty A. Austen comments on the single and video, saying, “I wrote ‘Bloodsuckers’ when I couldn’t take it anymore — when I decided to stop allowing people to crush me, to diminish me. I took my rage and my pain and used it as fuel and I burned. We are not defined by what has been done to us. We decide who we are. We choose who we want to be. We are whole. We are worthy. The video is an introduction to Team Bloodsuckers. Join us.”

The band will then join Monster Magnet on their spring and summer European run, before returning to the UK to perform at 2000trees festival.

#wearesaintagnes