Jealous of the Birds – Hinterland

Jealous of the Birds – the acclaimed musical moniker of Northern Ireland-based singer-songwriter Naomi Hamilton – has announced her eagerly awaited new album, Hinterland, due via Canvasback/Atlantic on Friday, May 19.

Produced, engineered and mixed by Declan Legge, the album is heralded by today’s premiere of the first single, “Morse Code.” An official animated video – directed by filmmaker Andrew William Ralph (Lil Uzi Vert, Iggy Pop) – premieres today at YouTube.

“We often find ourselves navigating what exactly our place is in the world,” says Naomi Hamilton, “especially in our twenties and thirties. Suddenly things get serious and there’s a simmering pressure to figure things out. ‘Morse Code’ taps into that and acts as a gentle encouragement that the only thing that really matters is the fact you’re alive, so try not to overthink it and just live as best you can.”

JEALOUS OF THE BIRDS

TOUR 2023

JUNE

6 – Cork, Ireland – Wavelength

7 – Limerick, Ireland – Kasbah

8 – Galway, Ireland – Roisin Dubh

13 – London, UK – The Social

15 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – Ulster Sports Club

JULY 15

15 – Dublin, Ireland – Iveagh Gardens

