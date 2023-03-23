As Everything Unfolds – Slow Down

Breakthrough UK act AS EVERYTHING UNFOLDS have released their new single “Slow Down”, along with a visualizer. It’s the final single before their new album, Ultraviolet, is being released on April 21.

Singer Charlie Rolfe comments:

“Ever feel like you’re being pulled down? Like someone is your biggest supporter yet your biggest critic, it’s a confusing and conflicting feeling. ‘You’re letting me shout out, while you’re telling me to slow down?’ Sometimes people will try to manipulate you into thinking they’re your biggest supporter, but jealousy can lead those same people to drag you down leaving you confused, when charged with platform or responsibility, that weight can carry difficult tasks and burdens, push through it and be the best version of you that you can be.”

AS EVERYTHING UNFOLDS Live:

07.04.23 AT, Vienna – Arena / Impericon Festival

08.04.23 DE, Leipzig – Halle Eins / Impericon Festival

09.04.23 CZ, Prague – Futurum Music Bar /w Dragged Under

12.04.23 IT, Bologna – Freakout Club

13.04.23 IT, Milan – Legend Club

14.04.23 CH, Zurich – Komplex 457 / Impericon Festival

15.04.23 DE, Oberhausen – Turbinenhalle / Impericon Festival

16.04.23 DE, Munich – Backstage / Impericon Festival

30.04.23 UK, Corby – Mayday Mayhem

04.05.23 DE, Nürnberg – Hirsch /w Callejon

05.05.23 DE, Stuttgart – Im Wizemann /w Callejon

06.05.23 DE, Weißenfels – Kulturhaus /w Callejon

09.05.23 DE, Berlin – Privatclub

10.05.23 DE, Hannover – Lux

11.05.23 DE, Trier – Mergener Hof /w Callejon

12.05.23 DE, Augsburg – Kantine /w Callejon

14.05.23 DE, Kassel – Franz Ulrich

17.05.23 DE, Mainz – KUZ / Lehrsaal

18.05.23 DE, Münster – Sputnikhalle /w Callejon

19.05.23 DE, Dresden – Reithalle /w Callejon

20.05.23 DE, Karlsruhe – Substage /w Callejon

21.05.23 DE, Frankfurt – Batschkapp /w Callejon

28.06.23 ES, Galicia – Resurrection Fest

08.07.23 UK, Cheltenham – 2000trees Festival

09.08.23 DE, Eschwege – Open Flair Festival

10.08.23 DE, Rothenburg ob der Tauber – Taubertal Festival

09.09.23 UK, Torquay – Burn It Down Festival

12.09.23 UK, Manchester – Academy 3

13.09.23 UK, London – O2 Islington Academy

