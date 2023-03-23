As Everything Unfolds – Slow Down

Breakthrough UK act AS EVERYTHING UNFOLDS have released their new single “Slow Down”, along with a visualizer. It’s the final single before their new album, Ultraviolet, is being released on April 21.
Singer Charlie Rolfe comments:
“Ever feel like you’re being pulled down? Like someone is your biggest supporter yet your biggest critic, it’s a confusing and conflicting feeling. ‘You’re letting me shout out, while you’re telling me to slow down?’ Sometimes people will try to manipulate you into thinking they’re your biggest supporter, but jealousy can lead those same people to drag you down leaving you confused, when charged with platform or responsibility, that weight can carry difficult tasks and burdens, push through it and be the best version of you that you can be.”
AS EVERYTHING UNFOLDS Live:
07.04.23 AT, Vienna – Arena / Impericon Festival
08.04.23 DE, Leipzig – Halle Eins / Impericon Festival
09.04.23 CZ, Prague – Futurum Music Bar /w Dragged Under
12.04.23 IT, Bologna – Freakout Club
13.04.23 IT, Milan – Legend Club
14.04.23 CH, Zurich – Komplex 457 / Impericon Festival
15.04.23 DE, Oberhausen – Turbinenhalle / Impericon Festival
16.04.23 DE, Munich – Backstage / Impericon Festival
30.04.23 UK, Corby – Mayday Mayhem
04.05.23 DE, Nürnberg – Hirsch /w Callejon
05.05.23 DE, Stuttgart – Im Wizemann /w Callejon
06.05.23 DE, Weißenfels – Kulturhaus /w Callejon
09.05.23 DE, Berlin – Privatclub
10.05.23 DE, Hannover – Lux
11.05.23 DE, Trier – Mergener Hof /w Callejon
12.05.23 DE, Augsburg – Kantine /w Callejon
14.05.23 DE, Kassel – Franz Ulrich
17.05.23 DE, Mainz – KUZ / Lehrsaal
18.05.23 DE, Münster – Sputnikhalle /w Callejon
19.05.23 DE, Dresden – Reithalle /w Callejon
20.05.23 DE, Karlsruhe – Substage /w Callejon
21.05.23 DE, Frankfurt – Batschkapp /w Callejon
28.06.23 ES, Galicia – Resurrection Fest
08.07.23 UK, Cheltenham – 2000trees Festival
09.08.23 DE, Eschwege – Open Flair Festival
10.08.23 DE, Rothenburg ob der Tauber – Taubertal Festival
09.09.23 UK, Torquay – Burn It Down Festival
12.09.23 UK, Manchester – Academy 3
13.09.23 UK, London – O2 Islington Academy
