yunè pinku – Babylon IX

Today, producer and singer / songwriter yunè pinku shares her luminous new single “Sports”, alongside the announcement that her new EP BABYLON IX will be released on April 28th via Platoon. The project breathtakingly broadens out the rising star’s sonic universe, which she’ll bring to North America for the first time with the reveal of her upcoming US live debut shows in NYC at Elsewhere (Zone One) and LA at El Cid this June, following a run of European dates

On “Sports”, which she co-produced with UK DJ and producer Jakwob (Shygirl, Nia Archives, Little Simz), bouncy breakbeats and swathes of atmospheric synth textures collide with hypnotic and dissociated vocals, creating a lustrous and pensive dancefloor number, another welcome addition to Pinku’s repertoire of intricately crafted dance anthems.

yunè pinku details the track in her own words – “Sports is based loosely on an angry version of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Video Game’ — mainly just the idea of someone putting a TV screen before the people they care about and their own life. I envisioned a sort of Wall-E-esque future people glued to the chair with a TV guide vibe.”

Upcoming yunè pinku live dates:

EU/UK

3/23 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

3/25 – Limerick, IE @ Dolans

3/26 – Cork, IE @ Cyprus Avenue

3/28 – Dublin, IE @ Academy

4/15 – Rotterdam, NL @ MOM festival, Motel Mozaique

5/18 – London, UK @ Pickle Factory

5/27 – Bristol, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

5/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Dot To Dot Festival

5/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera a la Ciutat

US live debuts

6/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere, Zone One

6/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid

8/11 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival (dj set)

