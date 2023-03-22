Wednesday – TV in the Gas Pump

Wednesday release a video for “TV in the Gas Pump,” the final single and closing song on their highly anticipated upcoming album Rat Saw God, out April 7th via Dead Oceans.

“This is the first song I’ve written about being on the road, and I really just wanted to collect all that imagery you ingest on tour,” Karly Hartzman explains. “A few images that made it in the song include: the never ending gas station stops that blend together and the dystopian gas pump advertisements, a stressful experience in a Panera bread and a story of coming up from taking what you thought was a microdose of shrooms in a Dollar General.”

Of the video, its director, Lewis Dahm, says “This video is a result of Karly’s sicko vision of the Arresting Beauty of the American South. That vision was digitized by local freak-on-a-leash Lewis Dahm.”

TOUR DATES:

3/31 – Athens, OH @ Ohio University (Lobster Fest)

4/1 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club ^

4/26 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West *

4/27 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn *

4/28 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa *

4/30 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada *

5/1 – Austin, TX – Mohawk *

5/3 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister *

5/4 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress *

5/5 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom !

5/6 – San Francisco, CA – Independent *

5/8 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios *

5/9 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret *

5/10 – Seattle, WA – Neumos *

5/11 – Spokane, WA – Lucky You Lounge *

5/12-14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party

5/13 – Boise, ID – The Shredder *~

5/15 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge *

5/17 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar *

5/18 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway *

5/19 – Little Rock, AR – Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken Shack *

5/20 – Memphis, TN – Growlers *

5/21 – Nashville, TN – Basement East *

5/27 – Berlin, DE – Schokoladen

5/28 – Groningen, NL – Vera

5/29 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso Upstairs

5/31 – Brussels, BE – Botanique

6/1 – Paris, FR – L’International

6/3 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound

6/5 – Manchester, UK – YES Basement

6/6 – London, UK – The Lexington

6/7 – Bristol, UK – Rough Trade

6/9 – Porto, PT – Primavera Sound

6/10 – Madrid, ES – Primavera Sound

6/11 – Madrid, ES – Primavera in the City

6/15 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre #

6/16 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle #

6/17 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer @#

6/18 – Washington, DC – Black Cat #

6/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg #

6/21 – Cambridge, MA – Sinclair #

6/22 – Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz #

6/23 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern #

6/24 – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme %

6/26 – Chicago, IL – Metro #$

6/27 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club #

6/28 – Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club #

6/30 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups #

7/1 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel #

^ w/ Drive-by Truckers

* w/ Cryogeyser

! w/ Toner

# w/ Tenci

% w/ Advance Base

@ w/ All Dogs

~ w/ Mannequin Pussy

$ w/ Squirrel Flower

