Gal Pal – This and Other Gestures

Today, Los Angeles band Gal Pal have announced their new album This and Other Gestures (out June 2nd) and shared the lead single “Angel in the Flesh,” a harmony and feedback-laced banger about the freedom that comes with letting yourself love.

The album is their first in 6 years, and finds the trio of Emelia Austin (she/her), Shayna Hahn (she/her) and Nico Romero (he/him) in their mid-twenties and at the height of their personal and collective power, working through gender dysphoria, personal loss, and the confusion of young adulthood. “These songs are about us processing change. Is it good, is it bad? We’re grieving, we’re celebrating” reflects Austin.

Watch the Ashley Kron directed video below, which finds the band playing a dysfunctional family that forgets their dog’s birthday. On the single, Romero explains “I grew up listening to a lot of pop punk and emo bands. I was a big fan of labels like Fueled By Ramen and Decaydance as a kid. I think this song definitely comes from that background a bit. It’s easy for me to want to sing about crushes and longing because it’s a fun feeling to indulge in and romanticize, even when it hurts.”

