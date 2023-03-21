Worriers – Never Quite Kicks In

Today, Worriers – the acclaimed Los Angeles, CA-based project helmed by singer/songwriter Lauren Denitzio – share the new track “Never Quite Kicks In” from their fourth album Warm Blanket, due April 7, 2023 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. The band will embark on their east coast tour next month with a new touring lineup, which includes Atom Willard (drums), Dominic Angelella (bass), and Frank Piegaro (guitar). See below for the full list of dates, all of which feature support from Lizdelise.

“I think about toxic positivity a lot, and how that seeps into the popularization of chillwave and mood playlists where everything sounds as unconfrontational and escapist as possible,” Denitzio says. “I’m all for a good nostalgia trip but nothing gets me twitchy like apathy and a too-cool-for-school attitude. I wanted to make something that reminded me of the indie songs I grew up on that could talk about something more significant while sounding fun and maybe a little bit silly. Some friends and I shot the video in a few hours at a dilapidated office space near LAX, trying to illustrate the self-deluded types I’m singing about.”

April 5 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

April 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

April 7 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

April 8 – Boston, MA @ Faces Brewing Co.

April 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye

