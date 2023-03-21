RVG – Squid

RVG – the Melbourne post-punk band of lyricist/frontwoman Romy Vager, guitarist Rueben Bloxham, drummer Marc Nolte, and bassist Isabele Wallace – share new single “Squid” from their forthcoming album Brain Worms, out June 2nd on Fire Records.

“Squid” powers through the walls of realism and out the other side, imagining what might happen if we were to go back in time, step on something, and … become a squid. “I didn’t intend to be // Some hideous turquoise thing // Some hideous third thing,” Vager sings, bringing an earnestness and desperation so real that feelings suddenly cut through the song’s absurdity.

RVG Tour Dates:

Mon. Apr. 17 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed (w/ Billy Nomates)

Wed. Apr. 19 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms (w/ Billy Nomates)

Thu. Apr. 20 – Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall (w/ Billy Nomates)

Fri. Apr. 21 – Leeds, UK @ LUU-Stylus (w/ Billy Nomates)

Sat. Apr. 22 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU (w/ Billy Nomates)

Mon. Apr. 24 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop (w/ Billy Nomates)

Tue. Apr. 25 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham (w/ Billy Nomates)

Thu. Apr. 27 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town (w/ Billy Nomates)

Fri. Apr. 28 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK Live (w/ Billy Nomates)

Sat. Apr. 29 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory (w/ Billy Nomates)

Tue. May 2 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

Thu. May 4 – Rotterdam, NL @ V11

Fri. May 5 – Haldern-Rees, DE @ Haldern Pop Bar

Sun. May 7 – Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

#rvg_