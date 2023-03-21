Queen Kwong – The Mourning Song

“‘The Mourning Song’ is probably the most personal and blunt song on the record, so I wanted the video to be equally as bold and vulnerable,” says the defiantly fearless Queen Kwong a.k.a. Carré Kwong Callaway about her latest single and provocative video. Taken from her universally acclaimed third album, Couples Only (out now via Sonic Ritual), the slinky and empowering track finds Callaway at her most emotionally raw and pointed, exposing herself not as a victim but as the one with the last laugh.

Directed by queer director Tammy Sanchez, the video is sensual and alluring, portraying Callaway as a dancer in an exotic club. “I was a dancer in my early 20’s, and though I felt like it was incredibly empowering. Many people tried to make me feel ashamed for it,” she explains. “This video concept was born as a rejection of that notion. Originally, it was a rejection of shame and the mass cultural gaslighting women endure.”

It’s important to note that the cast and crew were non-male identifying. “Alongside director Tammy Sanchez, a queer, femme visionary, and an all-female and non-binary crew, we removed the male gaze and replaced it with pride,” she explains staunchly. “We shot the video at Hollywood’s famous bikini bar Jumbo’s Clown Room last summer, but its release was delayed because of recent legal action. Now that I’m on the other side of that, this video release means even more to me. It represents women’s power, artistic expression, and refusal to be quiet. It’s time to be fearless and proud.”

