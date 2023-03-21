Bully – Lucky For You

On Friday, June 2nd, Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno), will release Lucky For You, her kaleidoscopic new full-length on CD/LP/CS/DSPs worldwide from Sub Pop. The 10-track album combines punk grit, crunchy shoegaze bliss, and an explosive Britpop bop, all mixed in with the classic anthems Bully is known for.

Lucky For You was recorded in 2022 at MMK Studios and Alicia’s House in Nashville, with help from producer JT Daly and mastered by Joe LaPorta at Sterling Sound.

This pulsating lead banger, “Days Move Slow,” was written after the passing of her beloved dog and best friend, Mezzi. Bognanno offers this, “as someone who has spent the majority of my life feeling agonizingly misunderstood, there is no greater gift than experiencing true unconditional love and acceptance. I waited my whole life for the bond and irreplaceable companionship I had with Mezzi. She was my best friend and my only constant through some of the most pivotal moments and phases of my life. I was a stranger to the level of love I now know exists because of Mezzi. Love you forever; I’m lucky for you.”

The “Days Move Slow” official video was directed by Alex Ross Perry, who shares about this collaboration, “This is my third time collaborating with Alicia, but my first time collaborating with Bully. Having written the original songs for my film Her Smell and performed at the Pavement Museum Tribute Concert “scene” for my forthcoming film on them, I can’t believe I finally got to make a Bully video. Right away, it seemed striking to make a piece as stark and measured as possible, not to make a video that replicates the song’s sonic energy but to visualize the emotional weight and feelings of loss and grief depicted in the lyrics. Alicia doesn’t seem to have been filmed in 16mm black and white before, so it was a no-brainer to give that a try.”

Sat. Apr. 15 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival

Sat. May 20 – Amsterdam, NL – London Calling Paradiso

Mon. May 22 – Manchester, UK – Yes (Pink Room)

Tue. May 23 – Bristol, UK – THEKLA

Thu. May 25- Birmingham, UK – Dead Wax

Fri. May 26 – London, UK – Moth Club

Sat. May 27- Leeds, UK – Live At Leeds In The Park

Sat. Jun. 03 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival

Sun. Jun. 04 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern

Tue. Jun. 06 – New York, NY – Racket

Thu. Jun. 08 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

Fri. Jun. 09 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia *

Sat. Jun. 10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

Mon. Jun. 12 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! *

Tue. Jun. 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *

Wed. Jun. 14 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

Fri. Jun. 16 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater *

Sat. Jun. 17 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit *

Tue. Jun. 20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *

Wed. Jun. 21 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore *

Fri. Jun. 23 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center *

Sat. Jun. 24 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom *

Sun. Jun. 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater *

Thu. Aug. 10 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

Fri. Aug. 11 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

Sat. Aug. 12 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck

Mon. Aug. 14 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre

Tue. Aug. 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

Wed. Aug. 16 – Boise, ID – TBD

Fri. Aug. 18 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

Sat. Aug. 19 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret

Sun. Aug. 20th – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre

Tue. Aug. 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

Wed. Aug. 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

Thu. Aug. 24 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

Fri. Aug. 25 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

Sat. Aug. 26 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress

Mon. Aug. 28 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

Tue. Aug. 29 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

Thu. Aug. 31 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Thu. Sep. 14 – Davenport, IA – Raccoon Motel

Fri. Sep. 15 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave

Sat. Sep. 16 – Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade

Sun. Sep. 17 – Detroit, MI – Loving Touch

Tue. Sep. 19 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

Wed. Sep. 20 – Albany, NY – Lark Hall

Thu. Sep. 21 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom

Fri. Sep. 22 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

Sat. Sep. 23 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian

Sun. Sep. 24 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

* w/ Pixies and Franz Ferdinand

