Bully – Lucky For You

On Friday, June 2nd, Bully (aka Alicia Bognanno), will release Lucky For You, her kaleidoscopic new full-length on CD/LP/CS/DSPs worldwide from Sub Pop. The 10-track album combines punk grit, crunchy shoegaze bliss, and an explosive Britpop bop, all mixed in with the classic anthems Bully is known for.
Lucky For You was recorded in 2022 at MMK Studios and Alicia’s House in Nashville, with help from producer JT Daly and mastered by Joe LaPorta at Sterling Sound.
This pulsating lead banger, “Days Move Slow,” was written after the passing of her beloved dog and best friend, Mezzi. Bognanno offers this, “as someone who has spent the majority of my life feeling agonizingly misunderstood, there is no greater gift than experiencing true unconditional love and acceptance. I waited my whole life for the bond and irreplaceable companionship I had with Mezzi. She was my best friend and my only constant through some of the most pivotal moments and phases of my life. I was a stranger to the level of love I now know exists because of Mezzi. Love you forever; I’m lucky for you.”
The “Days Move Slow” official video was directed by Alex Ross Perry, who shares about this collaboration, “This is my third time collaborating with Alicia, but my first time collaborating with Bully. Having written the original songs for my film Her Smell and performed at the Pavement Museum Tribute Concert “scene” for my forthcoming film on them, I can’t believe I finally got to make a Bully video. Right away, it seemed striking to make a piece as stark and measured as possible, not to make a video that replicates the song’s sonic energy but to visualize the emotional weight and feelings of loss and grief depicted in the lyrics. Alicia doesn’t seem to have been filmed in 16mm black and white before, so it was a no-brainer to give that a try.”
Sat. Apr. 15 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival
Sat. May 20 – Amsterdam, NL – London Calling Paradiso
Mon. May 22 – Manchester, UK – Yes (Pink Room)
Tue. May 23 – Bristol, UK – THEKLA
Thu. May 25- Birmingham, UK – Dead Wax
Fri. May 26 – London, UK – Moth Club
Sat. May 27- Leeds, UK – Live At Leeds In The Park
Sat. Jun. 03 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival
Sun. Jun. 04 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern
Tue. Jun. 06 – New York, NY – Racket
Thu. Jun. 08 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
Fri. Jun. 09 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia *
Sat. Jun. 10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *
Mon. Jun. 12 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! *
Tue. Jun. 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *
Wed. Jun. 14 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *
Fri. Jun. 16 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater *
Sat. Jun. 17 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit *
Tue. Jun. 20 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *
Wed. Jun. 21 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore *
Fri. Jun. 23 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center *
Sat. Jun. 24 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom *
Sun. Jun. 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater *
Thu. Aug. 10 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
Fri. Aug. 11 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway
Sat. Aug. 12 – Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck
Mon. Aug. 14 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theatre
Tue. Aug. 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
Wed. Aug. 16 – Boise, ID – TBD
Fri. Aug. 18 – Seattle, WA – Neptune
Sat. Aug. 19 – Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret
Sun. Aug. 20th – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre
Tue. Aug. 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent
Wed. Aug. 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
Thu. Aug. 24 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
Fri. Aug. 25 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
Sat. Aug. 26 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress
Mon. Aug. 28 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
Tue. Aug. 29 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall
Thu. Aug. 31 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
Thu. Sep. 14 – Davenport, IA – Raccoon Motel
Fri. Sep. 15 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave
Sat. Sep. 16 – Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade
Sun. Sep. 17 – Detroit, MI – Loving Touch
Tue. Sep. 19 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
Wed. Sep. 20 – Albany, NY – Lark Hall
Thu. Sep. 21 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom
Fri. Sep. 22 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
Sat. Sep. 23 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian
Sun. Sep. 24 – Washington, DC – Black Cat
* w/ Pixies and Franz Ferdinand
