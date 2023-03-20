Treefort Music Festival 2023 A-Z

Treefort Music Fest 2023

Downtown Boise, ID

March 22-26, 2023

Treefort Music Fest is becoming a sensation of the West. Coming soon after SXSW it includes many musicians coming from there. You can compare them here.

This year’s lineup includes Leikeli47, Margo Price, and Ani DiFranco. This 4 day fest has over 500 bands from all over the world. Here are top choices.

700 Bliss – 700 Bliss is the forward-thinking duo of DJ Haram and Moor Mother. On their newest debut album, Nothing to Declare, the duo create an album of noise rap, one that ties together the raw edges of club music and hip hop with punk energy, jazz, house-party catharsis, loud percussion-heavy analogue sound design, and cheeky skits.#700bliss

Afrosonics – Afrosonics creates music featuring a collective of musicians from the Middle East, Europe, Africa, South America and the United States. At the heart of the group’s progression, the band has conscientiously integrated new American musicians (former refugees from war torn areas of the world) into the collective that is Afrosonics. #afrosonics

Bad Tiger – Bad Tiger is a San Francisco-based band made up of Yasi Lowy (vox/guitar), David Garges (guitar/synth/vox), Tyler Gholson (bass), and Jacob Sherfield (Drums). Bad Tiger was originally conceived in 2018, when Yasi Lowy, emerging from a several year hiatus from performing music, moved to San Francisco with the intention of starting a band. To live up to her vision as the front-person to this imaginary band, she was faced with the challenge of writing songs she could stand. For this reason, Lowy got to work composing what would eventually become Bad Tiger’s debut album, The Goat and the Bad Tiger, released in 2020. #badtiger

Blood Lemon – When Boise three-piece Blood Lemon — singer/guitarist Lisa Simpson (Finn Riggins, Treefort Music Fest), singer/bassist Melanie Radford (Built to Spill, Marshall Poole) and percussionist Lindsey Lloyd (Tambalka) — formed, in 2018, out of a medley of mutual admiration, a cover band called Mostly Muff and a unanimous love of Kim Deal and 90s Riot Grrrl music, they had no idea they’d be writing a perfect soundtrack to kick off 2021.

#bloodlemonmusic

Bridal Party – Bridal Party spans pop music’s omnivorous genre expanse with groovy precision, landing their hooks in just the right places to keep ears perked and crowds bobbing to their nostalgic yet contemporary sound. The band is poised to drop their sophomore LP, Cool Down on February 15, 2023. #bridalpartymusic

Celisse – Celisse is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, performer, and spoken word artist. Her deep and varied career has seen her in concert with many notable musicians such as Mariah Carey, Graham Nash, Melissa Etheridge and is a founding member of Trey Anastasio’s Ghosts of the Forest. In addition to her time on tour, she has performed alongside Kesha at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, Jon Batiste on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, and played lead guitar for Lizzo on Saturday Night Live.

#celissemusic

Desert Prose – Based out of the high desert of Taos, New Mexico, Desert Prose is an alt/indie rock band drenched in pedal steel and inspired by the dreamy sounds of Laurel canyon country. DP consists of singer/songwriter Marisa Ireland, pedal steel guitarist Tom Pryor, bassist Michael Larson, keyboardist Howie Roehmer, and drummer Parker Shebs. #desert_prose

Dippers – While many guitar-pop groups develop more easygoing tendencies, Dippers (formerly known as Thigh Master) are noted for a more rambunctious approach. Hook-laden exertion filled with imperious string bends and riffage framing witty tales of alternate realities through a neurodivergent lens. #dipperband

Ealdor Bealu – Ealdor Bealu is a progressive heavy-psych/stoner-rock quartet formed in the high desert of Boise, ID in 2015 by Carson Russell(Ghorot), Rylie Collingwood, Travis Abbott(Sawtooth Monk), and Alex Wargo. Over the past 7 years the band has toured the Western US 6 times, performed at 12 regional festivals, and released 3 full-length albums, including 2022’s internationally acclaimed Psychic Forms, which was released on LA-based record label Metal Assault. #ealdorbealu

Friko – Friko, one of the most exciting acts to recently emerge from the Chicago music scene, present a new single/video, “Crimson To Chrome,” via Fire Talk’s imprint Open Tab. Led by Niko Kapetan alongside drummer Bailey Minzenberger and bassist Luke Stamos. The accompanying video, directed by Friko, Alice Avery, and Alejandro Quiles, collages together charming clips offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the band’s first headline tour. The band elaborates: “‘Crimson To Chrome’ is one of those songs that feel like they’re at the heart of who we are as a band and the kind of music we try to make. We’re so grateful we could make a video with friends to reflect that and that everyone involved in making this song and video were just extensions of the Friko family.” #friko4u

Gilda House – Press play to enter the high stakes synth-pop world of Gilda House; a journey through dark synth wave, upbeat 80’s rhythm, rasping instrumentation, aching thematic build, and bubbly sexy melody. Her music is born from communing with the darkness of the American feminine. #gildahouse

Hyd – “All it takes is a flame.” Hyd aka Hayden Dunham unveils their debut LP CLEARING, an album of dynamic, seductive and texturally-rich pop songs that signals a new dialogue of destruction and renewal. CLEARING captures the confluence of agency and surrender. Arranged cyclically over 11 tracks (released on 11/11), Hyd carries us through their elemental states of being: Fire (destruction), Ash (rebuilding), Garden (germination) and Air (emergence). In harnessing elements sonically, visually and conceptually, Hyd builds out a sensory world for their audience to hear, see, feel and breathe in. #hyd

Kendall Lujan – The striking talents of rising Portland talent Kendall Lujan will be impossible to miss in the coming year. Her indie-operatic voice stratifies songs through octave runs, making moody, melodic folk rock. To rise out of Portland’s flush music scene is no easy feat, Lujan has been making herself heard by singing harmonies in AC Sapphire’s backing band The Shoulderpads. In her latest project Lujan steps out in front of the band. #kendalllujan

Keo & Them – The enigmatic nature of Wichita, Kansas’ Keo & Them doesn’t end with the band’s name, it runs deep into the soul of everything the group does. Formed in 2018 by Keo, the collective features a revolving cast of players who, one way or another leave an indelible mark. “It’s one of the contradictions of the band,” says Keo, “I’m the constant but everybody who comes through adds something, some dimension that gives me room to explore different areas with my songs. That movement is a true gift.” #keothemofficial

Kiss the Tiger – At a time when the world seems intent on pushing us further inward and further apart, Kiss the Tiger are here to rattle our bones and bust us out of our cocoons with some good old fashioned rock and roll. Fronted by the magnetic and disarming Meghan Kreidler, who draws on her background in theater to break the fourth wall between audience and band with her righteous fist pumps and high kicks, this is a band that doesn’t just play. They combust. #kissthetiger

Linda From Work – Linda From Work is a fierce garage rock band that exploded onto the Seattle rock scene in the summer of 2018. Led by Hillary Tusick on vocals/guitar and featuring Sam Nowak (drums) & Elliott Gregory (guitar), they have crafted a high-energy sound built on driving melodies and powerhouse vocals. #lindafromworkmusic

Motherhood – A trio of deep-thinkin’ rippers, New Brunswick’s Motherhood achieve one very rare and uncomplicated feat: they sound EXCITING on record and stage alike. Unlike so many awkward experiments by peers and ‘adventurous’ contemporary rock outfits, Motherhood’s music explodes with the kind of charm and exuberance you can’t just order. #mightymightymums

Oruã – Oruã is Bigu, João, Karin and Lê. Back in the United States from Rio de Janeiro, Oruã display their accomplishments in a new form, bringing a mature, sophisticated and unique swing, as trippy as it is heartwarming, that goes from modern krautrock to psychedelic music, raw indie rock with some pinches of jazz, and pastel riffs heated by the sun of Brazil’s coast. #conjuntoorusa

Petite Amie – Petite Amie is a psychedelic pop-rock band from Mexico City. In 2019, the group of musicians decided to get together to write songs, releasing a set of singles a year after that would place them as one of top rising acts of the Mexican alternative rock scene. These songs became their self-titled debut LP, released in October 2021 with Devil In the Woods. #_petiteamie

Plum Vision – If you’re looking for a band that will make you want to dance, cry, and call your ex, you’ll want to see Plum Vision. Created in Boise, ID through mutual friends and craigslist ads, this trio combines melodic soft rock and good ol’ fashioned riot girl punk. #plumvision.band

Scrunchies – Scrunchies is a Minneapolis, MN-based “post-everything rock n roll” trio that brings a loud & energetic live set, recalling the messy and cathartic energy of late 80s grunge, art rock, and post-punk bands with heavy and melodic rock scorchers and surrealist lyrics that explore the personal and political. #sscrunchiesss

Summer Like Season – Summer Like The Season is an indie rock/bizarro-pop band performing the musical musings of Summer Krinsky. Based out of Detroit, Summer’s sound is characterized by poppy vocals mingling with polyrhythmic harmonies, bizarre breakbeats, and ethereal soundscapes. Exploring themes of this cyborg era, the musical/lyrical content examines the intermediary role technology plays in modern identity. The sound is stylized by the use of mixing and production as a compositional foundation, tracing the edge between live instrumentation and contemporary electronics. #summerlikeseasonmusic

Tanukichan – Tanukichan is the solo project of Bay Area-based Hannah van Loon. After growing up making and performing classical music and playing the violin, keys, bass and guitar, van Loon experimented with bluegrass and jazz and unexpectedly fell into making pop music with San Francisco band Trails and Ways. She toured and performed with the band for four years before feeling a need to focus on her own music again, which led to her creating solo songs and being introduced by a mutual friend to Chaz Bear of Toro Y Moi and Les Sins. #tanukichanmusic

The Plagiarists – Tasting Notes: Straight outta Les Bois, The Plagiarists meld an indie garage rock ethos with playfully dyslexic lyrics. Band extrovert, multi-instrumentalist Jackie Elo’s vocals reverberates like an old soul with a kind heart. Drummer Kacey Martinez keeps the rhythms tight but not too tight, because music ought to organically ebb and flow. Kelsey Aldrich might have honed his guitar chops in the world of Jazz, but he remains a rocker at heart. Vocalist, guitarist, and Bass VI aficionado Jason Dykstra sees music in color and loves the sound of 60 Cycle Hum in the morning. #the.plagiarists

Vox Rea – Vox Rea supplies a soundtrack to the confusion and euphoria of coming of age in a postmodern world. With a sound as impulsive and fluctuating as the life of the 20-somethings they are, their special brand of noir pop blends string arrangements and harmonies into the dreamy collection of songs on their self-titled debut. #voxrea

Yaya Bey – Yaya Bey is one of R&B’s most exciting storytellers. Using a combination of ancestral forces and her own self-actualization, the singer/songwriter seamlessly navigates life’s hardships and joyful moments through music. Bey’s new album, Remember Your North Star (out June 17), captures this emotional rollercoaster with a fusion of soul, jazz, reggae, afrobeat and hip-hop that feeds the soul. #yayabeybay

