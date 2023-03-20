Quintessa – Zone

Everyone has a few moments when everything falls into place and you feel really good about your life. Toronto based pop singer embodies this feeling with her new single, “Zone”, a catchy pop song with hip-hop Quintessa confirms that the song is about living life well to the fullest. “Zone is about being in the moment, in your element, in the flow – in the “zone”. It is about saying yes to life, life saying yes to you. Being in the sweet spot of NOW, presence, in which your gifts can be presented in love and shared with the world.”

The song’s upbeat lyrics are complemented with a hip-hop influenced production featuring light drum beats and a casual melody. It is a song that can be played on a drive or hanging out with friends, a song for a good mood and a good time.

Of the song’s production, Quintessa states, “I came up with the chords and built upon it with a few melodies and some drums – then started writing. I made the foundation by playing around on my keyboard in my living room, then took it to the studio and worked with my producer, Jim Anderson, to turn it into a completed song. It has an icey/crystally swag to it.”

Enhancing the song is a music video that features Quintessa casually going with the flow as she ambles along the city streets. Her swagger matches the happy and serene mood of the song and encourages the viewer to feel the same.elements.

