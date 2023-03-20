Léa Sen – Luv Him (about u)

23 year old guitarist, singer-songwriter, producer and mixer Léa Sen has today shared her new single ‘Luv Him (about u)’ taken from her upcoming EP You Of Now, Pt. 2 – due out 21 April via Partisan.

‘Luv Him (about u)’ is a masterclass in restraint, driven by lilting vocals and a heartsick atmosphere to explore toxic relationships based on lust and pleasure. Commenting on the single, and its accompanying video by ‘Dragonfly ʚĭɞ’ collaborators Constantine//Spence, Léa Sen says: “‘Luv Him (about u)’ is about the desire for a relationship to be something it could never be. Pretending that you love someone more than you actually do (or not at all). Sometimes when everything including your own emotions are contradicting themselves, pleasure (or pain) is so simple and straightforward that it’s all you can hold onto.”

Born in Cergy, near Paris, but now based in London, Léa Sen has quickly established herself as one of the capital’s most in-demand talents with gossamer vocal features and work with Joy Orbison, Oscar Jerome, Wu-Lu, and Vegyn amongst others. While her solo work references everything from Bon Iver’s electronic timbre and folk guitars to Sampha’s impressionistic lyricism. Last year Léa also supported Nilüfer Yanya on her international tour and performed at Pitchfork London festival.

